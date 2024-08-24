‘Interim govt to bring fundamental, philosophical reforms in Bangladesh’

Bangladesh is carrying out “fundamental, philosophical” reforms to bring back the country on the path of growth after living through years of entrenched corruption under the now ousted Awami League government led by former prime minister Sheikh Hasina, adviser for social welfare told NDTV in an exclusive interview.

Sharmeen Murshid, who is one of the top advisers assisting chief adviser Muhammad Yunus, gave her insight into a wide range of critical issues that her country must tackle before it can finally leave the painful past firmly behind.

“The priority is to bring back law and order, and create conditions to hold proper, democratic elections, creating conditions of good governance and bringing normalcy,” Ms Murshid told NDTV.

She said one of the indicators of Bangladesh returning to normal is the rise in remittance collections this month, which signals confidence among people in Bangladesh’s ability to recover from political and economic turmoil.

“There is a reform agenda. In the past year, our understanding of our economy had been so hinged on misinformation. GDP (gross domestic product) rates were not truthful; we knew there was inflation, but never knew the rates. We had been seen dwindling foreign reserves… That was the situation we were living through. Very soon – it is not time yet to give you a large announcement – I can assure you that basic, fundamental changes are about to happen,” Ms Murshid said.

“This month, we had the highest collection of remittances in the last three years. And I see that as a confidence that people show towards this government, and also an indicator that we are returning to stable ground,” she added.

She credited the Nobel laureate Mr Yunus’ track record and his acceptance in the international community as a strong point for Bangladesh.

“I would like to urge the credibility of our chief adviser is also a major factor. The acceptability both internationally among governments and institutions and our people who are now geared and so motivated in rebuilding the country and the economy, I think we are on the right track. Of course, no one said it is going to be easy. I think we are returning on strong ground,” Ms Murshid told NDTV.