Storm Lilian dampens bank holiday weekend

Up to 70mm of rain could drench parts of the UK on Saturday with a yellow weather warning issued for the south-east of England, following widespread disruption caused by Storm Lilian.

The warning will be in place from 06:00 to 13:00 and will span Portsmouth, Hampshire and parts of Suffolk including Ipswich.

“With that yellow warning, expect some small travel disruption,” Liam Eslick of the Met Office told PA Media.

“I know it’s the start of the bank holiday so people may be out and about trying to get to their holiday destinations.”

Storm Lilian brought travel disruption to parts of the UK on Friday, with more strong winds and rain forecast for Saturday.

The heaviest of the rain is expected to move away around mid-afternoon on Saturday, but showers will linger around central and south east England, and western Scotland.

Powerful gusts forced the organisers of Leeds Festival to close three stages on Friday and entry into Creamfields music festival in Cheshire was also delayed.

Downed energy lines led to tens of thousands experiencing power cuts.

Storm Lilian brought 70mph winds to the north west of England and Wales early on Friday, before moving eastwards.

Gusts of 50-60mph were recorded widely on Friday and winds reached 72mph at Capel Curig in Wales.