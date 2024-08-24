New arrests after mum and children killed in fire

Police have arrested two men on suspicion of murder after a woman and her three children died in a house fire in Bradford.

Bryonie Gawith, 29, and her daughter Denisty Birtle, nine, son Oscar Birtle, five, and daughter Aubree Birtle, 22 months, died on Westbury Road on 21 August.

Two men, aged 36 and 45, were arrested overnight in the Keighley area and were being held in custody, West Yorkshire Police said.

A 39-year-old man arrested at the scene on Wednesday on suspicion of murder remains in hospital with critical injuries, the force added.

A police spokesperson said cordons remained in place for searches at a number of addresses on Carlby Grove, Carlton Street, Malsis Road and Minnie Street.

Det Ch Insp Stacey Atkinson, said: “Extensive inquiries remain ongoing today in what is very much a live and active investigation.

“Specialist officers are continuing to support the family.

“They are understandably devastated at their loss, and we would ask that their privacy is respected.”

The force has appealed for anyone with information to get in touch.

Police had earlier said that they were treating the incident as “domestic-related” and that the fire had been started deliberately.

They also confirmed that the man who remained in hospital was the former partner of a woman who was visiting the family at the house.