Flood situation continues to improve in five districts

The flood situation in five districts –Moulvibazar, Habiganj, Feni, Cumilla and Chattogram- continues to improve.

According to the Flood Forecasting and Warning Centre (FFWC), the water level of major rivers in north-eastern, eastern and south-eastern regions of the country keeps falling.

In its bulletin FFWC mentioned that no significant rainfall was observed in eastern Cumilla, Brahmanbaria and Feni districts bordering Indian Tripura and inland basins of Tripura province in last 24 hours. As a result water levels in upstream rivers continued to recede.

However, the meteorological agencies forecast that there is no possibility of heavy rainfall in the north-eastern region of the country and adjacent uplands in the next 24 hours.

The water level of the Manu, Khoai, Dhalai Rivers in Moulvibazar and Habiganj districts of the northeastern region may decrease and the flood situation in the adjacent low-lying areas may continue to improve.

Moderate to heavy rainfall is likely in the eastern part of the country and adjacent uplands in the next 24 hours. At this time, the water level of Gumti River in Cumilla district of the region may remain stable and the flood situation in the adjacent low-lying areas may remain stable.

Additionally, there is a possibility of heavy rainfall in the south-eastern region of the country and adjacent uplands in the next 24 hours. It could cause the water level of Sangu, Matamuhuri, Karnaphuli Halda and other major rivers of Bandarban, Khagrachari, Cox’s Bazar and Chattogram district may increase.

The flood situation in the lower areas of Feni district may improve in the next 24 hours, but may remain unchanged at some places.