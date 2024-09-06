Ex- shipping minister Shajahan Khan arrested from Dhanmondi

Awami League presidium member and former shipping minister Shajahan Khan was arrested from Dhanmondi area of Dhaka city early Friday.

Rezaul Karim Mallic, additional commissioner of Detective Branch of Police, acknowledging the matter on Friday morning said a team of detectives arrested him from the area.

There are several cases filed against him after the fall of Sheikh Hasina-led Awami League government on August 5. The DB official said that Shajahan has been shown arrested in murder case filed Dhanmondi police station. Shajahan will be produced before a court on Friday.

The Awami League government appointed Shajahan Khan as the minister of shipping in 2009. He is also the executive president of the Bangladesh Labour Federation.

Shajahan Khan has been elected as a member of parliament for eight consecutive terms from the Madaripur-2 constituency.

He was first elected as a member of parliament in 1986 as an independent candidate from the Madaripur-2 constituency.