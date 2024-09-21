Le Reve launches fall collection

Le Reve, one of the country’s leading fashion and lifestyle brands, has launched its brand-new Fall Collection 2024. This collection blends the colors of fall with the season’s latest trendy patterns, emphasizing both comfort and print stories inspired by international fashion weeks.

Le Reve’s CEO, Mannujan Nargis, said, “The nostalgic appeal of fall colors is unmatched, which is why we’ve named the new collection ‘Sentimental.’ The collection also features oversized patterns and layering trends seen globally. We’ve designed cape-style shrugs, oversized and drop-shoulder tunics, flared gowns, and maxi dresses to cater to both fashion-conscious and comfort-loving customers.”

The Le Reve fall collection is now available in all stores across Dhaka, as well as Narayanganj, Chattogram, Khulna, Rajshahi, Sylhet, Mymensingh, Cumilla, and Barishal. To shop from the new collection from the comfort of your home, visit Le Reve’s online portal at www.lerevecraze.com, or download the Le Reve app. Orders can also be placed via Messenger at www.facebook.com/lerevecraze