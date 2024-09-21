Two killed in Sylhet lightning strikes

Two people were killed after being struck by lightning at two separate areas at Jaintapur upazila in Sylhet district on Saturday.

The deceased were identified as Nahid Ahmed, 13, son of Nurul Haque of Agfout village, and Abdul Mannan, 45, of Babarband village.

According to locals, both of them were outside of their houses and returning to home amid a sudden storm when a streak of lightning struck them. They died on the spot.

Jaintiapur Police Station officer-in-charge Tajul Islam confirmed the deaths, adding that the legal actions will be taken in these regards.