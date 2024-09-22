Rayner defends using donor’s New York flat for holiday

Deputy Prime Minister Angela Rayner says she does not believe she has broken parliamentary rules over declaring a stay in a New York flat owned by a Labour donor.

She told the BBC that Lord Waheed Alli was a friend and the trip had been a “personal holiday” but she had been “transparent” by disclosing her use of the apartment because he had donated to her in the past.

The Sunday Times reported that Rayner had stayed in the flat of Lord Alli with Sam Tarry, who was then Labour MP for Ilford South, last December.

As Labour begins its annual conference, there has been criticism of senior government figures including the prime minister and his deputy receiving donations of clothes and other gifts.

Rayner said she understood why people were “frustrated” and “angry” about the issue.

However, she said donations had been “a feature of our politics for a very long time”, with all MPs accepting gifts.

She argued donations were necessary because of the expense of running for office but said it was important politicians were transparent about where they had come from.