Sylhet to ban auto-rickshaws from Monday

Sylhet city will enforce a ban on battery-run rickshaws and unregistered CNG-powered auto-rickshaws from Monday (September 23), following the expiration of a seven-day ultimatum issued by the Sylhet Metropolitan Police (SMP).

The ban, announced on September 16, prohibits the operation of illegal vehicles on major roads within Sylhet city.

According to Mohammad Saiful Islam, Additional Deputy Commissioner (Media) of SMP, violators will face legal action, and illegal vehicles will be confiscated.

SMP has outlined specific guidelines for registered CNG auto-rickshaws. Vehicles operating within the city must display a yellow-bordered green label, while those from outside the metropolitan area must use a white-bordered green label. Auto-rickshaws from outside the city will no longer be permitted to enter Sylhet.

Auto-rickshaw owners and drivers have been urged to comply with these regulations immediately, with the SMP warning that non-compliance will result in a complete ban from September 23 onwards. Residents and drivers have been encouraged to cooperate with the SMP to maintain law and order in the city.