India beat Bangladesh by 280 runs in first Test

A stellar allround performance from Ravichandran Ashwin helped India crush Bangladesh by 280 runs in two-match series opening Test at M Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai on Sunday.

Chasing an improbable 515 for victory, Bangladesh were bowled out for 234 runs in its second innings just on the stroke of the lunch on Day 4.

Ashwin, who revived India with 113 after the side was reduced to 144-6 in the first innings, claimed 6-88 with his wily offspin in Bangladesh’s second innings to single-handedly lead the rout of the visitors.

Left-arm spinner Ravindra Jadeja complemented him with 3-58 while pacer Jasprit Bumrah took 1-22.

No team in Test history could score more than 418 runs for a victory in the fourth innings and so Bangladesh’s defeat looked imminent from Day 3.

However, resuming the Day 4 on 158-4, Bangladesh were able to add just 86 runs for the rest of the six wickets as Ashwin and Jadeja were all over them on an increasingly deteriorating pitch.

Captain Najmul Hossain Shanto was the only one to make some resistance, hitting 82 off 127 with eight fours and three sixes.

Shanto and Shakib, another overnight unbeaten batter, kept Bangladesh untroubled in the first hour but the arrival of Ashwin sparked a sensational collapse that saw the tourists losing six wickets for just 40 runs.

Ashwin broke through with the wicket of Shakib, ending 48-run fifth wicket partnership between him and Shanto. Shakib made 25.

Jadeja played a perfect foil to him, removing Liton Das (1) and then dismissing Shanto to leave Bangladesh on the threshold.

Ashwin then cleaned up the tail and Jadeja wrapped up the things in less than one session, rattling the stump of Hasan Mahmud.

Jadeja were the another warrior alongside Ashwin to rescue India when it looked Bangladesh, emboldened by series victory over Pakistan a few days ago, could potentially leave the hosts on the verge of a defeat.

The belief was further bolstered when India were reduced to 144-6 before Ashwin and Jadeja shared a 199-run for the seventh wicket to help the side pile up 376 before being all out in the first innings. Ashwin made 113 while Jadeja scored a crucial 86.

India then took the baton of the game, dismissing Bangladesh for just 149 in the first innings with Bumrah leading the way with 4-50.

With 227-run lead, India decided against follow-on to give their bowlers some rest from sapping Chennai heat.

Shubman Gill hammered 119 not out and Rishab Pant, playing his first Test after a deadly car accident in two and half years ago that nearly took his life, blasted 109 as India declared the second innings on 287-4, setting a

515-run target for Bangladesh for an unlikely victory.

Bangladesh however fared little better as they were able to go past 200 runs for the first time on India soil after 2017.

The second Test in on September 27 at Kanpur.