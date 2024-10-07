‘No threat of militant attack, 3-tier security plan for Durga puja’

There has been no threat of any militant attack ahead of Durga Puja. Law enforcement agencies are on high alert, said Inspector General of Police (IGP) Md Mainul Islam on Monday.

“Ahead of Durga Puja, security has been significantly ramped up across nearly 31,500 puja mandaps nationwide.”

IGP Md Mainul Islam made this comment while responding to reporters’ query after visiting Dhakeshwari Temple in the capital today.

He emphasized that police, alongside other law enforcement agencies, are taking extensive measures to create a festive environment free of disruptions.

“All puja mandaps will celebrate the festival in a peaceful and joyous atmosphere, with religious enthusiasm,” he said, assuring that security has been prioritised at every level.

“We have increased patrols at every location ahead of the puja. Security measures have been heightened, and both Ansar and BGB personnel are stationed at key puja mandaps. Armed forces are positioned in every district to maintain order, while BGB personnel are active along the borders. Meanwhile, the Coast Guard and specialized police units are monitoring the coastal and naval regions.”

The IGP also warned against potential disruptions, particularly on social media, where increased cyber monitoring will be in place to prevent the spread of misinformation. “There is no room for disorder. We will take immediate action against anyone involved in subversive activities,” he stressed.

Police control rooms have been set up in every district and upazila, allowing citizens to report incidents or concerns at any time during the festivities.