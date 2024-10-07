Shakib’s LA Waves suffer defeat in USA T10 league opener

Shakib Al Hasan’s Los Angeles Waves had a disappointing start in the United States National Cricket League (US NCL) 2024, losing by 19 runs to the New York Lions in their opening match held at University of Texas Cricket Stadium, Dallas, on Saturday.

After opting to bat first, the New York Lions put up an imposing total of 126 runs for the loss of two wickets in their allotted 10 overs. Former Indian cricketer Suresh Raina led the charge with a dazzling half-century, scoring 53 runs off just 28 deliveries, featuring six boundaries and three sixes. Raina’s quick-fire innings earned him the Player of the Match award, with solid support from Sri Lankan veteran Upul Tharanga, who added 40 runs off 23 balls.

The Waves’ bowling attack struggled against the Lions’ aggressive batting. Taymal Mills and Pankaj Kampli managed to take one wicket each, conceding 22 and 4 runs, respectively. Captain Shakib Al Hasan’s sole over proved costly, yielding 18 runs.

Chasing a target of 127, the Los Angeles Waves could only reach 107 for 7 in their 10 overs, falling short by 19 runs. English wicketkeeper-batter Adam Rossington top-scored for the Waves with a brisk 31 off 15 balls. Shakib Al Hasan’s contribution with the bat was below expectations, scoring just 13 runs off 16 balls, including three boundaries, while his struggles with the ball added to the team’s challenges.

Following this defeat, the Los Angeles Waves will need to regroup and address their shortcomings as they aim to bounce back in the upcoming fixtures of the US NCL.