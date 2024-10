Salary must be ensured with wage board: Adviser Nahid

Salary must be ensured with the wage board of journalists, said Information and Broadcasting Adviser Md Nahid Islam on Monday.

“A media reform commission will be formed upon discussions with all stakeholders involved.”

Adviser Nahid made this comment at a open discussion on media reform held at Jatiya Press Club in the capital in the morning.

He added, “July uprising is the big case study for journalists. A lot of information was not telecast by the electronic media regarding the movement.”