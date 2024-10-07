1,299 held in narcotics control drive: DNC

At least 1,299 people were arrested in 5,264 raids by the Department of Narcotics Control (DNC) across the country between September 4 and October 5.

Among those arrested are 89 top drug dealers, including 11 godfathers, said Khondker Mostafizur Rahman, Director General of the DNC, during a press briefing at the department’s headquarters on Monday.

He stated that during the drives, authorities seized 3,09,101 pieces of yaba pills, 3.760 kg heroin, 1.1 kg ice, 3,774 bottles of phensidyl, 2,416 bottles of foreign liquor, 2,416 cans of beer, Tapentadol tablets – 5,791 pieces, 1,380 litres of brewed liquor, 664.2 kg ganja, 4,222 ampoules of injections, one shotgun, 51 rounds of bullets, nine vehicles, and 21,11,780 pieces of cash.”

The DNC began this special operation on September 4 to recover illegal drugs.

As part of the drug awareness campaign, he added that “regular socially conscious meetings and rallies are being organised across the country.”