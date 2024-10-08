Court summons suspended executive magistrate Urmi

A court in Dhaka has summoned suspended executive magistrate Tapashee Tabassum Urmi. She has been asked to appear before the Dhaka’s Chief Metropolitan Magistrate (CMM) court by November 28.

Metropolitan Magistrate Zakir Hossain issued the summon accepting a defamation suit on Tuesday (October 8).

Abu Hanif, a member of the upper council of Gana Odhikar Parishad and its media coordinator, filed the defamation suit against Urmi.

Earlier on Saturday, Tapashee Tabassum Urmi allegedly made defamatory remarks on her Facebook page not only about martyr Abu Sayed but also targeting the government established through the student-people’s movement and its Chief Adviser Dr Muhammad Yunus.

On Sunday (October 6) evening, Urmi was suspended. It was stated in a notification issued by Public Administration Ministry’s senior assistant secretary Nilufa Yasmine. Lalmonirhat deputy commissioner HM Rakib confirmed the matter.

Due to the inflammatory remarks, she was first made an officer-on-special duty (OSD). But on Monday, student protests forced authorities to suspend her and initiate disciplinary actions against her as her previous hateful Facebook posts came to light.

She categorically criticised the July-August student-people movement, and in one post, even labelled Abu Sayed, the first martyr of the anti-fascist movement, as a terrorist.

Her statements were disrespectful and undermined the legitimacy of a constitutionally formed government, it added.

Her comments could create public fear by threatening the stability of the government and damaging the reputation of its officials, it said.

