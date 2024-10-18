Bid to kill Khaleda Zia: Ex-OC of Gulshan police station remanded

A court in Dhaka has placed former Gulshan Police Station’s officer-in-charge (OC) Md Rafiqul Islam on a four-day remand for questioning in a case filed over obstructing duties and attempting to kill BNP Chairperson Khaleda Zia keeping sand-laden truck in front of her Gulshan residence in 2013.

Investigation officer of the case pleaded to the Dhaka Metropolitan Magistrate (CMM) court to place the accused on remand after producing him before the court on Friday.

On the other hand, lawyers representing the accused pleaded for the bail of their client. After hearing both sides, Dhaka Metropolitan Magistrate Farzana Shakil Shumu Chowdhury placed the accused on a four-day remand.

Rafiqul Islam was working as an additional police super at the Gulshan Division of Dhaka Metropolitan Police. With the permission of the Ministry of Home Affairs, police arrested him on Thursday.

Being the plaintiff, Jatiyatabadi Krishak Dal’s central committee member Md Shariful Islam filed the case with Gulshan Police Station on October 4 last over keeping sand-laden trucks in front of Khaleda Zia’s residence. In the case, 113 people including former prime minister Sheikh Hasina were made accused.

Rafiqul Islam was the OC at Gulshan Police Station during the incident. Then he became additional police super receiving promotions twice.