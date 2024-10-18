Amar Desh to come in market by Dec: Mahmudur Rahman

Publisher and acting editor of Amar Desh newspaper Mahmudur Rahman has said that the daily will come back in circulation by December this year.

Addressing a press conference at the National Press Club on Friday, he said the newspaper is facing financial problems. For the time being, it will be published in another printing press.

Mahmudur Rahman said, “I will bring Amar Desh back into your hands by the end of December. Amar Desh will once again speak for the people. It will speak against Indian expansionism, against looters.”

“The only thing we ask from the government is that there should be no legal barriers in re-launching the newspaper,” he said.

He said, “The fascist Hasina government completely destroyed the printing press of Amar Desh. It will take time to install a new press, but meanwhile, conspiracies against the country have already begun. We need newspapers like Amar Desh to counter these conspiracies.”

He also said the mass media had worked in favour of the fascist government over the last 16 years. No editor talked about the attacks on Amar Desh newspaper.

Mahmudur Rahman said they have decided to print Amar Desh from two other presses.

Referring to the plans to relaunch the newspaper, he said, “We have less than two and a half months left. Once we secure an office, I hope we can launch even earlier. Even if printed from another press, we need an office to prepare the material before printing.”

When asked by journalists about the volume of losses incurred, Mahmudur Rahman said, “There has been a loss of Tk 25 crore due to damage to the printing machinery, and another Tk 10 crore for paper. In total, the damages, including the fire in the office, amount to at least Tk 100 crore.”