The speakers presented the history of Bangladesh liberation war at the Frankfurt Book Fair in Germany.

Matiar Chowdhury London:
The world largest book fair has started from
October 16 in Frankfurt, Germany and will continue until October 20. The
publication and discussion of the book "Bangabandhu, Bangladesh and Britain"
written by Bangladeshi writer-researcher Abu Saeed and Indian writer and
South Asia analyst Priyajit Devasarkar was held on October 18, Friday
afternoon at 4 o clock in the gallery number six of the main stage of the fair.
The book was published by Motilal Banarsidas Publishing House, a traditional
publishing house in Delhi, India.
In the discussion, writer Priyajit Debsarkar said, 'In this book, we have tried,
how the influential countries of the world recognized the liberation war of
Bangladesh. Nine months of bloody struggle, massacres are highlighted. The
first part of the book discusses various aspects of the life of Bangabandhu
Sheikh Mujibur Rahman, the architect of the state of Bangladesh. Along with
that, the words of those who have contributed in the liberation war have also
been highlighted. Collected from the Cabinet Office of the Archives of the
British Parliament, the recognitions of influential states, beautifully presented.
50 years of independence which was unprotected.
Pakistani-born Canadian journalist Taher Aslam Gora said, I was a student at
Laher University in Punjab in 1971. At that time I was associated with student
union politics. Seeing this situation in Bangladesh, we hold protest marches
and meetings in the university. I was arrested by the police. This book is an
important document to know about the liberation war of Bangladesh. Many
thanks to Abu Saeed and Priyajit Devasarkar, the authors of the book.
Varun Jain, publisher of Motilal Benarsidas Publishing House, said, "We will
promote and promote this wonderful book in the world book market. Apart
from the print version, it will soon be released as a digital and audio book.