Mohammad Feroz a senior leader of the Cardiff Bangladeshi community one of the organizers of the liberation war in exile is no more.

Matiar Chowdhury:

Mohammad Feroz, a prominent community figure who was one of the organizers

of the liberation war in exile, is no more (Inna…Lilla…Hi….Rajiun). On Thursday October 17,

2024, at 12:30 PM London time, he died while undergoing treatment at the Heath Hospital

in Cardiff, the capital of Wales. He was 80 years old at the time of his death.

He was suffering from various ailments for three years. At the time of his death, he left

behind his wife, 1 son and 3 daughters and numerous devotees. His two daughters,

Councilor Bablin Mallick, former Mayor of Cardiff City Council and Councilor Jasmin

Chowdhury, said on behalf of the family that the date of the deceased's prayer and funeral

will be announced later.

It should be noted here that Mohammad Feroz, who was born in Kachua village of

Moulvibazar district headquarters, has a rich life and has served people by being associated

with several social, cultural and political organizations.

A former footballer, and a member of the Central National Council of Bangladesh Awami

League living in Cardiff, UK, One of the organizers of the Liberation War of Prabas,

community personality Mohammad Feroz Ahmad Moulvibazar Sub-District Chhatra League

Founder President, Former general secretary of Moulvibazar district Awami League, Wells is

the founder president of Awami LeagueAlso Secretary for Wales of the Action Committee of

United Kingdom 71 during our Great War of LiberationHe is the former president of

Bangladesh Association and the social organization of greater Sylhet residents in the

diaspora and has served as the chairperson of Greater Sylhet Council UK South Wales with

Nishta.

Meanwhile, in a condolence message on behalf of Cardiff Bangladesh Community and Wales

Awami League, journalist Mokis Mansoor, a community figure in Cardiff, expressed deep

grief over the death of prominent community figure and senior politician Mohammad Firuz

Ahmad. Former president of UK Bangla Reporters Unity, journalist and researcher Matiar

Chowdhury, editor of Biswa Bangla News Twenty-four, Shah Mostafizur Rahman Belal, ex-

president of Nirmul Committee of 1971 Syed Enamul Islam, of UK branch, journalist Azizul

Ambia, etc.In their separate condolence messages, they prayed for the peace of the

departed soul He expressed his deepest condolences to the bereaved family.