Ex-chief whip Hasnat Abdullah’s son arrested

Former Chief Whip Abul Hasnat Abdullah’s son Moin Abdullah was arrested from a house at Gulshan-2 in the capital early Saturday.

Talebur Rahman, deputy commissioner (media) of Dhaka Metropolitan Police, confirmed the arrest in the morning.

A team of Detective Branch (DB) of police conducted a raid in the area around 3:30AM and arrested Moin.

He was wanted in several cases filed with different police stations in Barishal.

Moin Abdullah is the paternal cousin of former prime minister Sheikh Hasina.