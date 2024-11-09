Queen to miss Remembrance events after illness

The Queen will miss Remembrance events this weekend while she recovers from a chest infection, Buckingham Palace has said.

A statement said Queen Camilla was “following doctors’ guidance to ensure a full recovery from a seasonal chest infection, and to protect others from any potential risk”.

The Queen, who is 77, will “mark the occasion privately at home and hopes to return to public duties early next week”.

On Friday, it was confirmed the Princess of Wales would attend Remembrance events in London this weekend as Catherine gradually returns to public duties following her cancer treatment.

“While this is a source of great disappointment to the Queen, she will mark the occasion privately at home and hopes to return to public duties early next week.”

The Royal Family will attend the Festival of Remembrance at the Royal Albert Hall on Saturday evening, as well as the Sunday service at the Cenotaph.

King Charles, who is still receiving cancer treatment, will lay a wreath on behalf of the nation at the memorial in Whitehall, central London.

The Queen had already withdrawn from events earlier in the week but it had been hoped she would be able to attend weekend Remembrance events.

It is understood that there is no cause for alarm and no downturn in her condition.

The Queen missed the annual opening of the Field of Remembrance at Westminster Abbey on Thursday, where she was instead represented by the Duchess of Gloucester.

She also withdrew from a Buckingham Palace reception for Olympic and Paralympic athletes, which was hosted by King Charles III on Thursday evening.

The Queen returned to the UK last Wednesday after a trip with the King to Australia and Samoa, which included a stopover in India on the way back.

King Charles received a cancer diagnosis in February. His treatment was paused during his overseas trip but was expected to begin again on his return to the UK.

Prince William on Thursday described the past year as the “hardest year” of his life following both his wife and his father being diagnosed with cancer.