BNP leader Falu acquitted in graft case

Former BNP lawmaker Mosaddek Ali Falu and two others have been acquitted in a case filed over siphoning off Tk 183.92 crore to Dubai.

Dhaka Divisional Special Judge SM Ziaur Rahman passed this order on Thursday stating that the prosecution failed to prove the charges.

Two other accused who are also acquitted from the case charge are SAK Ekramuzzaman, Managing Director and Director at RAK Ceramics (Bangladesh) Ltd, and Sayed AK Anwaruzzaman, director of Star Ceramics Private Ltd.

The Anti-Corruption Commission (ACC) lawyer Mir Ahmmad Ali Salam was present in the court during hearing on charge framing, while Masud Ahmed Talukder was present on behalf of Falu and two others.

The ACC on May 13, 2019, filed the case with Uttara West Police Station under the Money Laundering Act.