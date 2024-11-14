Asif Nazrul’s harassment: Labour Counsellor stand released

The government has taken punitive measures against two officials stationed at Bangladesh Mission in Geneva in connection with the harassment of Law, Justice and Expatriate Welfare ministries’ adviser Dr Asif Nazrul in Switzerland, said Toufique Hasan, Director General, Public Diplomacy Wing of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

He disclosed it at a weekly media briefing held at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs in Dhaka on Thursday (November 14).

Asked what steps were taken regarding the incident of harassment, Toufique Hasan said Counsellor (Labour Wing) at Bangladesh Mission in Geneva Mohammad Kamrul Islam was stand released and asked to return home immediately, while the Mission’s local employee Mizan was suspended.

Kamrul Islam was accompanying the adviser when the incident had happened before entering the airport in Geneva on November 6 last when Asif Nazrul was returning home after attending a meeting at ILO Office in Geneva.

He allegedly remained silent when Asif Nazrul was “harassed.”

A video went viral on social media showing that a group of people aggressively confronted Asif Nazrul at Geneva airport while chanting slogans like “Joy Bangla” and “Joy Bangabandhu.”