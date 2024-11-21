Ex-secretary Nasir Uddin appointed CEC

Former Secretary AMM Nasir Uddin has been appointed as Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) for the next five years.

President Mohammed Shahabuddin has also appointed four election commissioners.

They are former additional secretary Md Anwarul Islam Sarker, former District and Sessions Judge Abdur Rahman Masud, former joint secretary Begum Tahmida Ahmad and Brig Gen (retd) Abul Fazal Md Sanaullah.

Two separate notifications, signed by Cabinet Secretary Dr Sheikh Abdur Rashid were issued in this regard.

AMM Nasir Uddin is a retired secretary of the Ministry of Health and Family Planning.