Will gift the nation a transparent election: CEC

Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) AMM Nasir Uddin on Sunday said he is confident of holding free, fair, and credible elections on completion of some necessary reforms, asking for support from the countrymen to help his team fulfill their oaths.

However, reforms must precede election date announcement as systematic loopholes allowed previous election commissioners to flout codes of ethics and conduct, the newly appointed CEC claimed adding support from everyone is essential to making future elections fair.

He made the remarks while talking to reporters after his swearing-in on the Supreme Court premises in the capital.

“I consider this role a big opportunity in my life. The people of this country have been deprived of their voting rights. They have struggled, shed blood and made other sacrifices to secure free and fair elections. I am committed to providing them with such an election and will do my best to this end,” he said.

The new Election Commission is capable of handling both foreseen and unforeseen challenges in ensuring fair polls, AMM Nasir Uddin said, building on his long experience of crisis management as government secretaries.

“The Election Commission has a strong team and with the cooperation of people and political parties, we aim to gift the nation a transparent election.”

Replying to a question the CEC said, “Reforms are an ongoing process. However, certain essential changes must be made to hold elections.”

He said the younger generation who have been eagerly waiting to vote need to be included in the voter list. “Necessary reforms are already underway, and I hope we will identify specific areas requiring change soon as a reform commission is actively working on it.”

New CEC AMM Md Nasir Uddin and four commissioners took oath on Sunday.

Chief Justice Syed Refaat Ahmed administered the oaths at the judges’ lounge of the Supreme Court in the afternoon.

The four other commissioners are former additional secretary Md Anwarul Islam Sarker, former district and sessions judge Abdur Rahman Masud, former joint secretary Begum Tahmida Ahmad and Brigadier General (retd) Abul Fazal Md Sanaullah.

President Mohammed Shahabuddin appointed them under Section 118 (1) of the Constitution.