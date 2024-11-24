Barrister Sumon sent to jail after remand

Former lawmaker Barrister Syed Sayedul Haque Sumon was sent to jail following the end of a two-day remand in the case filed over the attack on protesters during the recent mass movement in Chunarughat, Habiganj on July 16.

A Habiganj court on Thursday (November 21) placed Barrister Sumon on a two-day remand after Chunarughat Police Station Sub-inspector Liton Roy pleaded for the remand.

Judicial Magistrate Kamrul Hasan on Sunday ordered police to send Sumon back to jail after the interrogation for security reasons.

Chunarughat Police Station OC Mohammad Nazrul Islam said that the information obtained during the interrogation cannot be disclosed for the sake of investigation.

Barrister Suman was sent to Habiganj District Jail from Chunarughat Police Station on Sunday morning. As there is an ongoing case in Dhaka, preparations are being made to send him to Dhaka Central Jail, Habiganj Jail Authority said.

On July 16, a case was filed with the Chunarughat Police Station against 97 accused, including Barrister Suman, on charges of attacking protesters at Shayestaganj Notun Bridge in Habiganj during the anti-discrimination student movement programme.

Besides, he is also accused of several other cases related to an arson attack at the government postal bungalow at Madhabpur in Habiganj, as well as an assault on the Anti-Discrimination Students Movement in Banasree, Dhaka.

The former lawmaker was arrested in Mirpur, Dhaka on October 22.