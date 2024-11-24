3 KNA members killed in gunfight with army in Bandarban

Three Kuki-Chin National Front (KNF) members have been killed during gunfight with army in the dense forests under Ruma upazila in Bandarban district.

The Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) stated it on Sunday (November 24).

According to the ISPR, the army launched the operation based on a tip-off about the location of a clandestine hideout of the KNF in dense forests in Bandarban.

The gunfight took place when the army personnel conducted a raid at the hideout. Later, three KNF members have been found dead.

The identities of the deceased could not be known.

KNF was floated in Bandarban in April 2022. It is learnt that over 100 members of the KNA, the military wing of the KNF, went to Kachin province in Myanmar for guerilla training. One group of KNA return to Bandarban after receiving training in Myanmar in 2021. Members of this group are now trying to create instability in the hilly region.