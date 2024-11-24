Trial train reaches Khulna via Padma Bridge

The last trial train has reached Khulna through the Padma Bridge. This is the third trial of the trial train on the Khulna-Dhaka route.

The train reached Khulna Railway Station at 1:10 pm on Sunday (November 24).

At that time, the speed of the train was 100 kilometers per hour. The train left Kamalapur, Dhaka for Khulna at 9:10 am with 12 coaches. The train will start its commercial journey in December.

Railway Ministry Secretary Abdul Baki, Railway Director General Sardar Shahadat Hossain, Railway Western Region General Manager Mamunul Islam and other senior officials were among the passengers on the trial train.

When the train arrived in Khulna, they greeted Railways Secretary Abdul Baki and Railway Director General Sardar Shahadat Hossain.

Railways Secretary Abdul Baki said, “We have successfully completed three trials. I saw that it took three hours and 45 to 50 minutes. We plan to start commercial train services on the route in the first week of December.”