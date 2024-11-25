Ingredients:

l Ribbon dry fish – 1 cup

l Barbel fish/Striped Snakehead Fish- 1 cup

l Chopped onion- 1/2 cup

l Garlic – 2 tbsp

l Chopped tomato- 2 tbsp

l Chilli powder- 1 tbsp

l Turmeric powder – 1 tsp

l Coriander powder – 1/2 tsp

l Oil- 1.5 tbsp

l Coriander leaves – To taste

l Green chilli- 2/3 pieces

l Salt – To taste

Method:

1. First, clean the dry fish with warm water by cutting it into small pieces.

2. Now add oil in a pan and when the oil is hot add onion, chopped garlic and mix it well with all powder spices and salt. Use hot water while grinding so that the spices don’t burn.

3. Now add green chillies, tomatoes with enough water and covered the pan. When everything boils, add the fish and dry fish together.

4. Cook on medium heat for 15 minutes.

5. When the gravy become thick spread the chopped coriander leaves and stop the oven.

6. Dry Fish Domaacha must be served with warm plain rice.