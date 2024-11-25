RCT UK held its preparations meeting 

Redbridge community trust uk held its preparations meetings on Sunday at Newbury Park, Redbridge for the event on 21 December.

The meeting was chaired by the president Mohammed Ohid Uddin and facilitated by the general secretary Shaheen Chowdhury.

An open discussion was taken to exchange ideas and views regarding the forthcoming event to be held on Saturday 21st December 2024 to celebrate the victory day of Bangladesh and award the students who achieved good results in GCSE and A levels.

After a long discussion, it was decided that the event to be held instead on Saturday 11 January 2025 for the award ceremony at a local venue in Redbridge and to celebrate the victory day of Bangladesh on Monday 16 December 2024 at the Ayan’s Restaurant in East London.

Additionally, resolutions were agreed to undertake

To arrange for students to be awarded, the responsibility was taken by Vice President Afsor Hussain Anam, Social and Welfare Secretary Abu Taraque Chowdhury, Education Secretary Shaheen Ahmed, Alin Chowdhury and Kamrul Hussain Delwar.

President Md Ohid Uddin and General Secretary Shaheen Chowdhury to arrange the venue

Food to be organised by General Secretary Shaheen Chowdhury and the Treasurer Anamul Hoque Anam.

To meet the end expense, the Executive Members willingly announced their contributions.

At the meeting following executive officers expressed their opinions and suggestions Vice President Afsor Hussain, Vice President Faruk Uddin, Treasurer Anamul Hoque Anam, Education Secretary Shaheen Ahmed, social and Welfare Abu Taraque Chowdhury, Dr Mashuk Ahmed, Moinul Islam, Mohamed Amin, Zahir Hussain Gaus, Rezaul Karin Raju, Alin Ahmed Chowdhury and Kamrul Hussain Delwar and others.

The event is targeted at 200/300 local residents to attend.

Finally, President Mr Uddin thanked everyone for attending and closed the meeting.