EU calls for end to gender-based violence in Bangladesh

Ambassador of the European Union to Bangladesh Michael Miller on Tuesday said the European Union is dedicated to ensuring that all people, especially women and girls, are free from all forms of gender-based violence, and have access to safe spaces at home, workplace and at public spheres.

“I am delighted to work with our Bangladeshi partner and the Government to ensure zero tolerance for violence, anywhere and at any time”, he said.

The European Union and BRAC on Tuesday launched a EUR 4.8 million project titled SHIKHA, to create public and private spaces free from gender-based violence, bullying and sexual harassment.

The launch coincides with the global “16 Days of Activism Against Gender-Based Violence 2024” campaign.

BRAC will lead the implementation alongside partners Bangladesh Legal Aid and Services Trust (BLAST) and Young Power in Social Action (YPSA).

The official signing ceremony took place at the EU Delegation office in Dhaka, with European Union Ambassador Michael Miller and BRAC Executive Director Asif Saleh presiding.

Asif Saleh, Executive Director of BRAC, said BRAC is deeply committed to supporting Bangladesh’s progress toward achieving the Sustainable Development Goals 2030. “The SHIKHA project exemplifies our efforts to fulfil SDG 5, which seeks gender equality and envisions a world where women and girls are free from harassment and violence,” he said.

The project seeks to strengthen both prevention and response mechanisms against all forms of gender-based violence in public and workplaces, transport sector, universities and online spaces in Bangladesh.

Its objectives include advocating for legislative reforms and ensuring better enforcement, as well as addressing harmful social norms and gender stereotypes.

The four year initiative targets systematic change across 250 workplaces, 270 educational institutions, public spaces, and digital platforms across Dhaka, Gazipur, Chattogram, Barisal, Narayanganj, and Rajshahi districts over the next four years.

The project will collaborate closely with the Government to drive systemic change.

By tackling these issues head-on, the SHIKHA project will work toward creating safer and more inclusive environments for women and girls across the country.