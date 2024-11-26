Man killed in clash between political parties in Sylhet

A man has been killed in a clash between two rival political groups in Shahparan’s Bahubal area in Sylhet.

The incident occurred around 10pm on Monday, said Mohammad Saiful Islam, additional deputy commissioner (media) of Sylhet Metropolitan Police.

The deceased has been identified as Bilal Ahmed Munshi, 35, a painter by profession, and a Jubo Dal activist.

According to witnesses, the clash stemmed from a dispute between local leaders and activists of Chhatra Dal and Jubo Dal, over territorial dominance in the area.

Saiful told, “There had been a dispute between the two parties in that area for several days. A mediation meeting was held on Monday evening, but the parties could not resolve the issue. Later, the two parties clashed again. Bilal was severely injured in the incident.”

He was later rescued and taken to the emergency department of the Sylhet MAG Osmani Medical College Hospital, where doctors declared him dead upon arrival, he added.