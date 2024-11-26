US delegation recognizes economic and labor Initiatives at AmCham networking dinner

The American Chamber of Commerce in Bangladesh (AmCham) hosted a networking dinner on November 25, 2024, at the Westin Dhaka to honor a visiting U.S. Delegation from the U.S. Department of State and U.S. Department of Labor.

Key figures from the delegation included John Fay, Commercial Counselor; Eric Geelan, Political-Economic Counselor from the U.S. Embassy in Dhaka; and Reed Aeschliman, USAID Mission Director. They were joined by senior leadership from prominent U.S. clothing brands, fostering dialogue on economic development and labor standards.

During the event, Eric Walker, Vice President of AmCham and President of Chevron, welcomed guests and praised the delegation’s visit as a sign of the U.S. commitment to sustainable economic development and enhanced labor standards. AmCham Executive Committee members Rubaba Dowla and Mohammad Huq attended the dinner along with other representatives from the Bangladeshi apparel sector.

The evening featured speeches from notable guests such as Kelly Fay Rodriguez, the Special Representative for International Labor Affairs, and Thea Lee, Deputy Undersecretary of the Department of Labor. They, along with representatives from U.S. clothing brands like PVH, GAP, and VF, highlighted the importance of labor reform and collaborative efforts between the U.S. and Bangladesh.

The visiting delegation expressed satisfaction after discussions with officials from the Interim Government, garment producers, and labor union stakeholders. Both the U.S. Department of State and the Department of Labor reiterated their commitment to dialogue and support for Bangladesh’s economic resilience and labor reform initiatives.

AmCham recently presented findings from their research on “Development of Labor Conditions in Bangladesh for Sustainable Growth.” Prof. Dr. Md. Mamun Habib shared insights on improvements and areas needing further attention.

In closing remarks, Al-Mamun M. Rashel, AmCham Treasurer and Managing Director of NATCO Bangladesh, emphasized the belief that investing in labor rights and sustainable practices will not only strengthen the economy but also create job opportunities and foster long-term resilience, benefiting workers and contributing to Bangladesh’s overall prosperity