Mushtaque Chowdhury honored with ‘Public Health Excellence Award’

Dr. Ahmed Mushtaque Raza Chowdhury, an internationally acclaimed public health expert and convener of Bangladesh Health Watch, was awarded the Public Health Excellence Award by the Public Health Foundation of Bangladesh.

The award was conferred during the 10th International Public Health Conference held on Friday in Bogura, organized jointly by Public Health Foundation and TMSS Medical College. He shares the honour with Dr Tahmeed Ahmed, the Executive Director of ICDDR,B.

Professor Dr. Sayedur Rahman, Special Assistant to the Chief Advisor and State Minister for Health of the Interim Government handed over the prestigious award to Dr Chowdhury at a gala dinner attended by over 500 public health enthusiasts from Bangladesh and abroad.

Accepting the award, Dr. Chowdhury expressed his gratitude for the recognition and said that Bangladesh is yet to make full and best use of the science of public health.

The prestigious award recognizes Dr. Chowdhury’s ground breaking work in public health research and its field implementation. He has more than 40 years of experience in global development, public health, education and poverty reduction and is also a Professor at Columbia University’s Mailman School of Public Health, a position he has held since 2004.

The International Public Health Conference, hosted by the Public Health Foundation of Bangladesh and TMSS Medical College, convenes leading public health professionals, researchers and policymakers to discuss pressing global and local health issues and explore innovative solutions. This year’s conference theme is ‘Leveraging Innovation for Resilient Health Systems’.