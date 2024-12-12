‘Have patience for restoration of democracy’, says Tarique

BNP Secretary General Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir on Thursday (December 12, 2024) conveyed a message to people from party’s Acting Chairman Tarique Rahman, urging them to remain patient to have the democracy restored through a national election.

“Our acting chairman has urged you (people) to remain patient. We must all act with unity and patience to restore democracy, ensuring that the great victory achieved through the student-led mass movement becomes truly fruitful and meaningful,” he told reporters at Hazrat Shahjalal International Airport after returning from London, reports UNB.

Fakhrul said Tarique also urged all to focus on preparing for the next election, describing it as the first crucial step towards the restoration of democracy.

The BNP leader made the remarks in response to questions from reporters about the message he had brought from Tarique Rahman.

Fakhrul returned home from London, after completing a 12-day visit.

The BNP leader, accompanied by his wife Rahat Ara Begum, arrived at the airport in Dhaka on a Biman Bangladesh Airlines flight at 12:45pm.

He said he had a meeting with the BNP Acting Chairman during his stay in London.

Besides, Fakhrul said, he spoke to expatriate Bangladeshis and BNP leaders and workers and joined meetings arranged by them.

“There has been a discussion with the press there. My visit to London was productive and fruitful,” the BNP leader said.

When asked about Tarique Rahman’s possible return to the country, Fakhrul said, “As you know, he has been facing numerous false cases filed out of political vendetta. He’ll return home once these cases are withdrawn or resolved through the court.”

In response to another question, he said the political parties have been supporting the interim government, led by Prof Muhammad Yunus. “We hope they’ll arrange the polls after completing the necessary minimum reforms.”

The BNP leader said it is a wrong perception that their party prioritises the election over reforms, reminding that it was the BNP which had put forward its reform proposals two years ago.

As his attention was drawn to a comment by an adviser that political parties are trying to fail the interim government, Fakhrul said, “I don’t know in what context he made that statement. But, such remarks are anti-political. We do not expect such statements to be made by them.”

He said political parties are supporting the interim government with the aim of restoring democracy, for which they have been fighting for the past 15 years.

Responding to another question about Bangladesh-India relations, Fakhrul said the issues between the two countries must be resolved through discussions.

He, however, said the problems emerging within Bangladesh are challenging to address without an elected government.

Fakhrul travelled to London on November 30 to meet Tarique Rahman and discuss with him the crucial political and the party’s organisational issues.

Besides, his wife Rahat Ara Begum underwent health check-ups and received treatment in London.

Sources within the party said Fakhrul and Tarique Rahman, along with local leaders, discussed the potential visit of BNP Chairperson Khaleda Zia to London for medical treatment.

The 79-year-old former Prime Minister is expected to first receive treatment in the UK, and may then travel to the United States for further care.

The BNP has made all necessary arrangements for her to receive specialised treatment at an advanced medical center abroad.