Redbridge Community Trust UK Celebrated Victory Day

Redbridge Community Trust UK commemorated the 54th Victory Day of Bangladesh at Ayan’s Restaurant in Forest Gate, East London.

The event was presided over by the trust’s president, Mohammed Ohid Uddin, and conducted by the general secretary, Rtn. Shaheen Shah Alam Choudhury. The honourable guests included Syed Monsur Ahmed khan, Secretary of Friends of the National Heart Foundation Sylhet UK, and Shahadat Hussain Sarker, former Deputy General Manager of Janata Bank.

The program began with a Quran recitation by Dr. Sayed Mashuk Ahmed, followed by a one-minute silence to honor the martyrs of Bangladesh and the United Kingdom.

The speakers reflected on the significance of Bangladesh’s Victory Day, sharing personal experiences from the liberation war. They highlighted the immense sacrifices made during the nine-month struggle, including the lives of countless martyrs and the suffering endured by hundreds of thousands of women who lost their dignity and lives. The speakers expressed their heartfelt respect and gratitude to those who contributed to achieving independence from Pakistan.

The event featured speeches by Vice President Afsor Hussain Anam, Treasurer Anamul Hoque, Joint Secretary Niaz Chowdhury, Media Personality and Press and Publicity Secretary Misbah Jamal, Education Secretary Shaheen Ahmed, Membership Secretary Jaynul Chowdhury, Social and Welfare Secretary Abu Taraque Chowdhury, and others, including Dr. Sayed Mashuk Ahmed, Alin Chowdhury, Kamrul Hussain Delwar, Sirajul Islam, Nazmul Islam Choudhury, Sayed Mahbub Alam, Zahir Hussain Gaus, Moheuddin Ahmed Alamgir, Shahadat Hussain Monir, and Nayeem Ahmed Joy.

Before concluding the meeting, President Mohammed Ohid Uddin thanked everyone for attending and invited all to join the upcoming Student Awards Ceremony, scheduled for Saturday, 18 January 2025 at St. John’s Church on St. John’s Street, along with their friends and family.