Apsana Begum MP raises concerns over increased NVR fee for Bangladeshi origin nationals

Ansar Ahmed Ullah:

Apsana Begum, Member of Parliament for Poplar and Limehouse, has expressed her concerns regarding the recent increase in the No Visa Required (NVR) fee for Bangladeshi origin foreign nationals.

In a letter addressed to Mr Mohammad Hazrat Ali Khan, the Acting High Commissioner of Bangladesh in London, Begum highlighted that the fee would rise to £70 starting 17 December 2024, which she argues is disproportionately high compared to tourist visa fees for nationals of other countries, including those in Europe.

Apsana Begum emphasised the pride her constituents take in their Bangladeshi heritage and the importance of maintaining accessible connections to their cultural roots. She requested clarification on how the fee levels are determined and whether there is potential for reconsideration of the recent increase, which has raised concerns within the Bangladeshi community in her constituency.