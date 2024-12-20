Case filed over clash on Ijtema ground in Tongi

A case has been filed with the Tongi West Police Station following a fatal clash between two factions of Tablighi Jamaat on Tongi Bishwa Ijtema grounds that killed four people.

SM Alam Hossain, an associate of the Alami Shura in the Zubair faction in Kishoreganj, filed a murder case against 29 named and several hundred unnamed people on Thursday, said Habib Iskandar, Officer-in-Charge (OC) Tongi West Police Station.

The complainant alleged that the accused, followers of Maulana Saad Kandhalvi, violated the decisions which were taken meetings at the Home Ministry on November 4 and 7.

But, the accused tried to organise a gathering of the old faction from December 20 to 24 at the Tongi Ijtema grounds, which was contrary to government decisions. They used Facebook, YouTube, and other social media platforms for propaganda.

The complainant alleged that their provocative activities led to an attack on Alami Shura associates at around 3AM on Wednesday, while they were asleep or on guard.

On Wednesday (December 18), a clash between two factions of the Tabligh Jamaat, one led by Maulana Muhammad Saad Kandhalvi and the other led by Maulana Zubair, broke out over establishing control over the Ijtema ground at Tongi in Gazipur, causing four deaths and scores of people being injured.

Following the incident, the authority imposed Section 144 on the Ijtema ground and within 3km radius of the ground, banning gatherings and asking both groups to vacate the area to prevent further clash.

Meanwhile, Bishwa Ijtema, a religious congregation at which the highest number of Muslims gather after Hajj, is oragnised annually at Tongi on the outskirts of Dhaka.

But, recent years there have seen growing rifts between the two clerics—Muhammad Saad Kandhalvi and Maulana Zubair—culminating first in a 2018 deadly clash over the control of the Ijtema ground, killing a man and injuring more than 200.

Following the clash, the congregation was organised separately by the two groups.

As per a decision mediated by the then government, the first phase of the Biswa Ijtema, organised by Zubair followers, is scheduled for January 31 to February 2, while the second phase, led by Saad followers, is scheduled for February 7–9.

Traditionally, before the final Ijtema they hold a five-day preparatory gathering.

The Zubair group held their preparatory congregation between November 29 and December 3 this year.

Saad followers tried to enter the Ijtema ground for their preparatory congregation scheduled for December 20–25. Though the government has permitted the Zubair group to host the first phase, the opposing faction has reportedly been reluctant to accept the decision, causing tension between the two groups.