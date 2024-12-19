Journalists not sued in hundreds of cases during BNP rule: Tarique Rahman

BNP firmly believes in the freedom of speech, said the party’s Acting Chairman Tarique Rahman on Thursday (December 19).

“We believe in freedom of speech, we believe in democracy. Journalists were not sued in hundreds of cases during the BNP rule,” he said while addressing as the chief guest at a workshop titled ’31 Points’ at Madhabdi in Narisngdi at about 5:15pm joining virtually from London.

At that time, Tarique Rahman said BNP made education for girls up to HSC level free to educate them. The party introduced Food for Education programme.

Tarique Rahman said BNP made valuable contributions to the ready-made garment sector of Bangladesh. Some 80,000 mills and factories were established during the BNP rule.

With Narsingdi District BNP Convener and the party’s Joint Secretary General Khairul Kabir Khokon in the chair, the workshop was also addressed by BNP Acting Chairman Tarique Rahman’s advisors Dr Mahadi Amin, BNP Joint Secretary General Shahid Uddin Chowdhury Anny, Relief Affairs Assistant Secretary Halima Newaz Early, Asssitant Local Government Affairs Secretary Shammi Akter, Assistant Mass Education Affairs Secretary Anisur Rahman Talukder Khokon, among others.