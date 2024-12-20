Bangladesh whitewash West Indies for first time in T20Is

Bangladesh defeated West Indies by 80 runs in the final of the three-match T20 series on Friday morning.

Batting first, Bngladesh scored 189 runs for the loss of seven wickets. Chasing that run, West Indies could not score more than 109 runs after losing all their wickets. Bangladesh won all three matches in the series. They whitewashed West Indies in T20s for the first time.

The Tigers had never won a T20 series in the West Indies before. This time, after achieving that goal, they made history by whitewashing them for the first time. This is the second time Bangladesh has whitewashed an opponent abroad in a series of three or more matches. This is the third time in total (previously Ireland and England) that the Tigers have whitewashed an opponent in a T20 series.