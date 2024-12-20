3 killed as private car hits electric pole in Sylhet

Three people were killed and another was injured when a private car lost control and hit an electricity pole in Sylhet’s Jaintapur upazila on Friday.

The accident occurred at around 11 am near to Dhamri Beel in Baghersarak area on the Sylhet-Tamabil road under the upazila.

The identities of the dead could not be known immediately.

Jaintapur Police Station Officer-in-Charge (OC) Abul Bashar Badruzzaman said a private car heading from Jaflong to Sylhet lost control at the scene and hit an electricity pole on the side of the road. Two people died on the spot.

Locals rescued two people in critical condition and sent them to Osmani Medical College Hospital where another died.

He said the police are trying to collect the names and addresses of the victims.