DMP to launch drives against extortionists in 2-3 days

Dhaka Metropolitan Police (DMP) Commissioner SM Sazzat Ali on Saturday said that the list of extortionists in Dhaka city is being prepared and law enforcers will begin their drives within two to three days.

He shared the information at a view-exchange meeting with police, students and residents of Ramna area at Institution of Diploma Engineers in Dhaka on Saturday.

The DMP commissioner said that due to the extortion, the prices of essential commodities are on the rise and low and middle income group people are the most sufferers.

He warned that no individuals involved in extortion will be spared.

Regarding the increase number of the mugging incidents on the city streets, the commissioner urged city residence to be cautious in this regard.

Besides, the DMP boss also talked about the motorcycle on city streets, and assured his firm commitments stating discipline will be brought in traffic system.