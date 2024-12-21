First draft list of 858 martyrs in mass uprising released

The Mass Uprising Special Cell (MUSC) has published its first phase draft list of 858 martyred and 11,551 injured during the July-August student led mass uprising.

It released the list on its website at https://musc.portal.gov.bd/ on Saturday (December 21).

A press release, signed by Assistant Secretary Khandaker Jahirul Islam, confirmed the matter on Saturday. Two separate first phase draft lists on those injured and martyred in the uprising is available on the website.

It said the Health Services Division, Directorate General of Health Services, special cell on the mass uprising, and committees formed in each of the 64 districts are working tirelessly to complete the list.

The press release said if anyone has any reasonable information, they have been requested to submit their recommendation or suggestion on correcting the list with valid evidences by December 23 through the email address muspecialcell36@gmail.com.

Meanwhile, the Anti-Discrimination Student Movement had staged protests, demanding reformation of the quota system. As the movement turned violent and clashes spread across parts of Bangladesh, killing several people, it turned into a mass uprising.

Following the upsurge, on August 5, Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina resigned and left the country. An interim government, led by Dr Yunus took charge after three days.