Ex-secy placed on remand after arrest at Dhaka airport

Former social welfare secretary Ismail Hossain has been placed on two-day remand on Saturday.

Earlier, Ismail was arrested from Hazrat Shahjalal International Airport in Dhaka on Friday night.

Ershad Ahmed, officer-in-charge of the Airport Police Station, said that Ismail was arrested as a suspect from the airport terminal at around 10PM on Friday while he was attempting to travel to US. He was shown arrested under Section 54 of CrPC.

On Saturday, police produced Ismail to a Dhaka court and prayed for seven-day remand. The court granted two days remand and if there is any case filed against Ismail earlier, he will be shown arrested in that case.

Ismail, a member of the 11th batch of the Bangladesh Civil Service (Administration), was forced into retirement on October 22.