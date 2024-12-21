300 sacks of Garlic seized in Sunamanj border

Joint forces in a drive seized 300 bags of Bangladeshi garlic in Sunamganj’s Dowarabazar border area while they were being prepared for smuggling to India.

The operation, conducted by a joint task force of police and Border Guard Bangladesh (BGB), took place on Saturday afternoon.

Assistant Commissioner (Land) Sushanta Singha, leading the raid, confirmed that the garlic was seized from a house in Narsinghpur village.

In a press release, Lieutenant Colonel Md. Hafizur Rahman, PSC, Commander of Sylhet Battalion (48 BGB), stated that the operation was part of ongoing efforts to secure the border and prevent smuggling activities. Acting on intelligence, the task force discovered the stash in a house near the Shyamargao-Sripura border within Narsinghpur Union.

The seized garlic, stored in 300 sacks, is estimated to be worth over Tk 15 lakh.

Assistant Commissioner Sushanta Singha stated, “Acting on a tip-off about a large quantity of Bangladeshi garlic being stockpiled for smuggling to India, we conducted the raid with the assistance of police and BGB. The garlic has been secured and further investigations are underway to identify those involved in the smuggling operation.”