Govt declares state mourning on Monday for late Adviser Hassan Ariff

National mourning day will be observed on Monday (December 23) in honour of AF Hassan Ariff, Adviser to the Ministry of Land and the Ministry of Civil Aviation and Tourism.

He died of cardiac arrest on Friday.

The cabinet division issued a gazette notification in this regard on Sunday.

The national flag will be flown at half-mast at all government, semi-government, autonomous institutions, educational establishments and both government and private buildings across the country. Bangladesh missions abroad will also follow suit, it said.

Besides, special prayers will be held at mosques nationwide, seeking eternal peace for the departed soul. Other religious institutions will organise prayers and rituals in accordance with their respective faiths.

