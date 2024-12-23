Dhaka sends diplomatic note to Delhi to send back Hasina: Touhid

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Bangladesh has served a diplomatic note to the Indian government to send back ousted prime minister Sheikh Hasina to Dhaka.

Foreign adviser Touhid Hossain informed the reporters at the foreign ministry in Dhaka on Monday afternoon.

He said, “We sent a note verbal (diplomatic message) to the Indian government saying that the Bangladesh government wants her (Hasina) back here for judicial process”.

Meanwhile, earlier in the morning, responding to a query, Home Adviser Jahangir Alam told reports that his ministry has written to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs asking it to facilitate the return of ousted prime minister Sheikh Hasina from India.

The adviser also said as an extradition treaty between Bangladesh and India already exists, the former prime minister, who fled to India, could be brought back to Bangladesh under the treaty.