18 Bangladesh nationals arrested in India

Eighteen Bangladesh nationals have been arrested for alleged trespassing into Delhi and Meghalaya state of India.

They were arrested in two days — on Tuesday (December 24) and Monday (December 23). Tripura’s online news portal ‘Jagaran’ has reported it.

It is learnt that police traced illegal Bangladesh nationals while investigating a murder case in Delhi on Tuesday. After searching, police arrested 11 people. Of them, five were Bangladesh nationals. They were shown arrested as trespassers.

Jagaran also reported that the Border Security Forces (BSF) arrested three Bangladesh nationals from Bangladesh-India frontier in East Khasia district of Meghalaya state on Tuesday. Two Indian brokers were also arrested along with Bangladeshis.

On the other hand, the BSF arrested 10 Bangladesh nationals from East Khasia district border in Meghalaya state of India for illegal trespassing on Monday. Sugar worth Tk 10 lakh and drugs were also seized from their possession.