Khaleda Zia to go to London on Jan 7

BNP Chairperson Khaleda Zia will go to London on January 7 for advanced medical treatment.

A 15-member delegation, including nurse, doctors, will accompany her during her visit to London.

The delegation includes Syeda Sharmila Rahman, wife of Khaleda Zia’s late son Arafat Rahman Koko; her physician Dr AZM Zahid Hossain; Dr Md Enamul Haque Chowdhury; Tabith Awal; and her personal officer ABM Abdus Sattar.

Former Prime Minister Begum Khaleda Zia, 79, has been suffering from different ailments, including liver cirrhosis, heart, lung, kidney and eye diseases, arthritis and diabetes. She takes treatment at Evercare Hospital in the capital.