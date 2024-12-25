Seminar on ‘Syed Shamsul Haque in Multidimensional Branch of Cinema’ held

A seminar titled ‘Syed ShamsulHaque in the Multidimensional Branch of Cinema’ was held on Tuesday (December 24) at the seminar hall of Bangladesh Film Archive.

The event was presided over by Md. Kamruzzaman, Director General of the archive, while researcher Md. Russell Rana Doja presented the keynote paper under the guidance of eminent scholars including Dr. Mohammad Azam, Director General of Bangla Academy.

Panelists discussed Syed ShamsulHaque’s profound contributions to Bangladeshi cinema from writing stories, dialogues and screenplays to songwriting and directing. His association with notable filmmakers such as Mohiuddin, SubhashDutt and KaziZahir significantly enriched the industry from the 1960s to the 1980s.

The seminar moderated by Mr. Muhammad Arif Sadek included an open discussion with film professionals and researchers. The event concluded with remarks from Mr. Yakub Ali, Project Director of Bangladesh Film Archive.